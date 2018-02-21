10 Anime Rivalries That Will Fire You Up

There’s countless pairs you could think of when some asks you about famous rivalries. Coke v Pepsi, Apple v PC, and Magneto v Professor Xavier are just a few of the millions out there. When it comes to anime, there are hundreds of rivalries for fans to explore, but the truth is that some of those spats are more interesting than others.

If you have spent any time watching shonen anime, then you know the genre thrives off the idea of rivalries. Heroes need a foil to sharpen their skills against, and Japan has mastered the art of making intriguing rivalries. So, if you want to familiarize with its most frictious duos, ComicBook has got your back.

In the following slides, you can check out some of the best rivalries anime has to offer. From childhood friends to extraterrestrial enemies, this list as every kind of rivalry you’ll ever want to see!

Renji and Ichigo

There is enough action in Bleach to keep anyone occupied. With its supernatural outings and Bankai-loving Soul Reapers, the anime features lots of fighting even with all its filler. However, there are two characters in the anime who’d easily lay down their swords if it meant they got to rib one another. Renji and Ichigo are just wired that way.

Fans of Bleach will know Renji and Ichigo are a pair of fun-loving rivals. They do not take their competitive spirits too seriously when they are battling one another, but each one is vying to win. Their first encounter was rather spotty, but Renji came to respect Ichigo when the Substitute Soul Reaper showed up to save Rukia. From then on, the two men turned into paranormal bros who halfheartedly act as rivals when they get bored of being best friends.

Sakura and Ino

If there is one thing Naruto has in spades, it is rivalries. The series seems to be built on its characters fighting one another at times, but two of its heroines’ had an interesting spat with. And, unfortunately, plenty of girls will be able to relate to how the feud started.

Yes, Ino and Sakura were not the best of friends when Naruto began. The two girls were childhood friends but turned their backs on one another when a boy came between them. Sasuke was too cute for the girls to resist, and their mutual crush on the boy split them up. Their catty rivalry was shallow at first, but as the girls got older, Naruto slowly patched the pair’s relationship. With time came maturity, and Ino got over her childish rivalry with Sakura. The pair rekindled their friendship when they became Chunins, and Ino wound up dabbling with medical ninjutsu after she watched Sakura blossom into one tough ninja thanks to the art.

Ash and Gary

It is never easy watching a childhood friend transform into your worst enemy; Just ask Ash Ketchum. If you are familiar with Pokemon, you will know its hero had one heck of a rival to contend with when its first season debuted. To this day, fans who grew up with the franchise have trouble forgiving Gary for how he treated Ash.

The story of Gary and Ash is a complicated one. The pair were childhood friends until they grew closer to their coming-of-age. When Ash went to go pick up his Starter Pokemon, he was greeted by Gary and his flock of adoring fangirls. The pair had an icy exchange where Gary shot down Ash’s dreams of becoming a Pokemon Master, and Professor Oak’s nephew continued to act high-and-mighty for some time. It was only after Gary lost to Melissa in the Pokemon League that he realized he needed an attitude adjustment. When Gary appears later on during the Johto journey, he seems way more polite when he runs into Ash and the gang.

Inuyasha and Sesshomaru

The only thing harder than being a demon is being a half-demon with a brother who hates your guts. If you have seen Inuyasha, then you will know that life isn’t a very pretty one. Inuyasha had enough problems to deal with thanks to his half-blood status, and his toxic rivalry with his brother Seesshomaru only made life more hellish when he got older.

The brothers’ bond is not one fans would call loving. Sesshomaru was never fond of his half-human brother but that irritation turned to hatred once their father passed. Inu no Taisho left Inuyasha his revered sword Tessaiga upon his death while Sesshomaru was left with the Tenseiga. Inuyasha came to return the feeling as his fullly demonic brother treated him terribly because of his inheritance. The two fought often, even going so far as to try and kill each other at times. However, fans slowly learned the two brothers held unspoken respect for one another, and they were not afraid to protect one another if called to do so.

Yugi and Seto Kaiba

Yugi Muto doesn’t believe Duel Monsters cards are the only thing with heart. No, the protagonist always thought Seto Kaiba had that kind of soul in him too. The tsundere duelist may hide his softer emotions, but Kaiba clearly has enough heart in him to hold a grudge. After all, the guy did pick out Yugi to be his rivals upon their first meeting, and Kaiba never renounced it.

When the two boys met in Yu-Gi-Oh!, it was not under the best of circumstances. Kaiba was floored when Yugi beat him in a match, and the richer boy became obsessed with beating his rival. Their differing personalities led them to clash frequently as Kaiba saw Duel Monsters as a means of power. Yugi, on the other hand, played the game as he believed in its sportsmanship and the cards’ hearts. Kaiba was never afraid to manipulate Yugi to further his own gaming career, but he did come to respect his rival as a duelist in his own right. And, whether Kaiba likes it or not, Yugi came to see the taller man as a friend.

Natsu and Gray

You don’t have to watch Fairy Tail for long to notice its top rivalry. The popular shonen title reels in audiences with its promise of magic, but those fans stick around for the characters. Heroes like Natsu Dragneel are hard to frown about, and his on-and-off rivalry with Gray is a big part of the Dragon Slayer’s charm.

When fans meet Gray, they learn the icy mage is a childhood friend to Natsu and hates wearing clothes. His tsundere behavior clashes with Natsu in every way, and the pair refuse to let the other take their guild’s title for its strongest mage. It is clear their rivalry is born from a friendly place, but their intense competitiveness isn’t a forgiving one. The bros can be friends off the field, but when it comes time to defend their reputation, Natsu and Gray will go all-out against each other.

Zoro and Sanji

One Piece fans know that the Straw Hats are a big family, but there can be discord between its long-standing members. Luffy has had spats with Usopp in the past, but no one in the crew can stand between Sanji and Zoro’s rivalry. The pirates never pass up an opportunity to poke each other where it hurts, but audiences know the jabs come from a place of love. Well, for the most part.

It is hard to pinpoint when Zoro and Sanji declared their rivalry to one another. After the pair joined the Straw Hats, they were tasked with plenty of competitive missions which turned into big deals. The pirates fought over who could take out the most enemies to who could bring the most food back to the ship. The heroes butted heads over everything from girls to booze, but their opposing personalities cannot make them hate each other. When it comes down to it, Zoro and Sanji will fight back-to-back to save one another or their crew.

Naruto and Sasuke

You don’t even need to watch Naruto to know about its most famous rivalry. Masashi Kishimoto did not shy away from the duo’s complicated relationship, and their clashing relationship became Naruto‘s cornerstone. Everything Sasuke and Naruto became can be linked to their rivalry, but their feud wasn’t a healthy one by any means. After all, Sasuke can only try murdering Naruto so many times before things get ugly.

For hundreds of episodes, fans watched as Sasuke did his best to squash any ties to Naruto. The pair were tentative friends growing up, but their interest in one another manifested through arguments. Naruto felt invisible compared to Sasuke, and the latter grew to resent Naruto’s strength once they joined Team 7. When the Uchiha left the village, Naruto spent years trying to redeem his rival, but Sasuke had zero interest in coming home until he learned a secret about his past. Things are still rocky between the pair, but Sasuke has come to realize Naruto is the closest thing he has to a brother. Hopefully, that will keep the guy from offing Naruto in the future…

L and Light Yagami

Death Note‘s biggest rivalry does not make its characters war with one another physically. You won’t see L swing punches at Light Yagami for the thrill of it, and the latter never crosses that line either. No, the series lets its protagonists clash in a different way, and its subtle nature makes the rivalry all the more suspenseful for fans.

If you are familiar with Death Note, then you know L and Light were designed to be rivals from the start. After Light begins his serial killer career with a death note, L is tasked with stopping the boy. The pair abstain from trading blows as they fight with their minds in a game of deadly cat-and-mouse. L uses every trick in the book to uncover Light’s identity while the murderer tries to do the same. And, once one of them finally reaches their goal, their rivalry comes to a head in a surprising way.

Goku and Vegeta

When it comes to rivalries, Goku and Vegeta’s relationship cannot be overlooked. The original Dragon Ball series dabbled with the idea of Goku having a rival in Krillin, but the pair couldn’t help but become friends. By the time Dragon Ball Z came around, it was time to give Goku someone to sharpen his strength against, and Vegeta was the man for the job.

Vegeta’s arrival to the franchise marked the introduction of a larger Saiyan race, but Goku would not be outclassed by the newcomer. The pair started off as enemies as Vegeta felt threatened by Goku’s innate power, and it was only towards the end of Dragon Ball Z that their relationship shifted into a rivalry. Vegeta was no longer a villain but not yet a hero; All he wanted was to become stronger than Goku, but the hero wouldn’t let Vegeta get ahead of him. Dragon Ball Super has only highlighted the power struggle between the two fighters, and Vegeta has yet to pull ahead of his rival for good.