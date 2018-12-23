New Poll Reveals Anime’s Most Evil Villains Of All Time

With each year, the anime industry grows bigger, and its baddies only get worse. The medium has pushed out hundreds of terrifying bad guys, but there are some villains that fans cannot help but fear more than others.

So, really, it was only right for a poll to settle things and reveal anime's most evil villains once and for all.

Recently, a popular Japanese site hosted a poll asking fans to vote for anime's most evil bad guy. Now, the results for the vote are out, and the results might surprise fans of the medium. (via Ken Xyro) You can check out the top ten list below in order of most evil to for-the-most-part evil:

Light Yagami — Death Note

Freeza — Dragon Ball Z

Meruem — Hunter x Hunter

Dio Brando — JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Hakumen no Mono — Ushio to Tora

Yoshikage Kira — JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Makoto Shisho — Rurouni Kenshin

Naraku — Inuyasha

Vearn — Dragon Quest

Noroi — Gamba no Bouken

As you can see, Death Note is topping this list with Light Yagami coming first. While some fans may argue the high school student is more of an anti-hero, Light did plenty of naughty things in his lifetime, and his hunger for power led to the deaths of hundreds.

As for the rest of the top ten list, Dragon Ball Z ran second with Freeza. The bad guy is the most persistent to ever take on Son Goku, and he isn't done yet. In terms of bloodshed, Freeza has wiped entire planets without remorse, and he's not afraid to kill anyone up close. When it comes to it, Freeza is proud to be called a killing machine, and that made him the only villain suited to join this lengthy list.

The rest of the top ten list pays homage to other popular series like JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Inuyasha. However, there are a few lesser-known titles to Western fans such as Ushio to Tora and Gamba no Bouken.

If you're wondering why series like Naruto or My Hero Academia did not make the list, fans should know it was a close call. After the top ten list wrapped, there were honorable mentions, and villains like Takasugi (Gintama), Aizen (Bleach), and Blackbeard (One Piece) were given a shout out at last.

So, what do you make of this list? Did you favorite villain make the cut? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!