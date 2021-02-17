Anime Fans Rank the Best Winter 2021 Shows in New Poll

✖

Winter weather is in full force around the country, but for anime lovers, the season has been pushing on for some time now. After all, the winter 2021 season went live weeks ago and brought along some seriously good shows. The season is about halfway done at this point, so fans feel comfortable rating which shows have been the best.

Over in Japan, the site Filmarks decided it was time to poll fans on their top series of the season. The website, which is Japan's biggest platform for media reviews, asked users to rank the top winter anime. It turns out the spot for first went to an unexpected champion because Pui Pui Molcar won by a mile.

The show may not be known well in the United States, but Pui Pui Molcar is huge overseas. The show is a stop-motion children's short that focuses on a bunch of cute animal cars. The show earned high praise from users of all ages, and you can thank its Animal Crossing charms for that!

The second-place series is SK8 the Infinity, a new show by Bones. The original anime has a booming fanbase in Japan, and its bromance drama is starting to entice fans overseas. The series focuses on a group of friends and rivals as they prepare for a brutal skateboarding tournament that only one of them can win.

Non Non Biyori Nonstop came in third place which is rather appropriate. After all, this anime marks the third in the Non Non Biyori franchise. Laid-Back Camp and World Trigger also ranked in fourth and fifth respectively with their second seasons.

Of course, you might be wondering where other hit shows are on this list. The site notes that shows like The Promised Neverland season two, Dr. Stone season two, and Horimiya were all ranked on top where review count was concerned. But when it came to the highest rating, well - these hits fell short.

HT - Crunchyroll