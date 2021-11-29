Anime Fans Share Their Most-Anticipated Winter Series

December is just around the corner, and that means plenty of people are gearing up for the holidays. For some, that means celebrations and feasts are on the horizon, but others are keeping their eyes on the television. This is because the winter anime season is drawing near, and fans are starting to shout out their must-watch shows this season.

For those that don’t know, anime’s winter season traditionally begins each January, but some shows edge in early once December arrives. This is true once more as the winter season will begin with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba on December 5. The show will explore all-new territory when its Entertainment District arc starts, and the premiere is one of the most anticipated this year.

As you can imagine, fans are excited for Demon Slayer to return with new content, and it will not start December alone. Several other series like Kanashiki Deku Neko-chan and Sorairo Utility are slated to go live ahead of the new year.

Once January rolls in, things will get wild for fans, and we have Attack on Titan to thank for the upswing. The anime is expected to return with season four on January 10. The midseason debut will mark a milestone for Attack on Titan given the series is ending next year. So if you want to enjoy one last premiere with Eren, your time is coming.

As for other must-see series, Tokyo 24 and Arifureta are high on the fandom’s list this winter. And of course, we cannot go on without mentioning movies. December will usher in a new era for Jujutsu Kaisen in Japan as the anime’s first film is dropping on Christmas Eve. Theaters will also embrace winter on February 18 when Fruits Basket: Prelude debuts, and fans are emotional enough just thinking about the rom-com’s move to the big screen.

