7 Must-See Isekai Anime in 2024

If there is one thing we can rely on in anime, it is isekai doing the most. The genre has been popular for well over a decade, but fans will know its surge in popularity is more recent. From Inuyasha to Sword Art Online, isekai series have helped anime reach its current heights. The genre has no plans on stopping anytime soon, and now that the new year is here, we're breaking down some of the must-see isekai releases of 2024.

From new series to long-awaited comebacks, this year will have it all for isekai fans. ComicBook has pulled together our most-anticipated isekai titles coming this year below if you want an idea of what's coming. So without further ado, check out the upcoming titles below!

My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me!

Oh, the time is coming for one of the wildest isekai series to go live. My Instant Death made its debut in 2016, and the isekai has gone on to become a phenomenon. The series follows a student named Yogiri who is taken to a brutal world filled with magic. Left to die by a sage, Yogiri begins his travels with a classmate named Tomochika, and it is there the pair discover Yogiri's truly broken powers.

Suicide Squad Isekai

Suicide Squad hardly needs an introduction. As one of the most famous teams to come from DC Comics, the crew has done it all. From books to movies and video games, the Suicide Squad never bores with its projects. Now, Warner Bros. Japan is ready to give the team its own isekai anime, so you can imagine what kind of hijinks Harley Quinn will get into.

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic

Sometimes, isekai fans want less action and more humor. If that describes you, The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic is on the horizon. The show tells the story of Usato, a young man who is taken to a new world by mistake with his friends. At first, Usato is left behind by his friends as he's only gifted healing magic, but a driven coach discovers there may be more to Usato than meets the eye.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3

It's a classic. It's hilarious. It's back. This year will mark the return of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime courtesy of season three. So if you have been on the fence about this fantasy comedy, now is the time to give slime a try.

Ishura

Ishura may not sound like an isekai series at first but don't let that fool you! The action isekai tells the story of several superhuman warriors who once banded together to stop a calamity. Ages later, the multiversal team reunites in a test of strength, and Ishura documents the intense tournament of wills.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2

If there is one thing we know, Mushoku Tensei doesn't do things halfway. The hit isekai series made a comeback in 2023 with great acclaim, and now the show is ready to take the spotlight once more. The anime's second season will resume in 2024, and it will follow Rudeus as his party takes on a threat unlike any we've seen before.

Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord

For isekai fans, you will know the reincarnated villain trope is on the rise. There is no doubt the trope will continue for years, but now an upcoming anime hopes to subvert the trend. Villainess Level 99 follows a woman who is transported into an otome game but not as a villain; She is the game's secret boss, and her powers are often mistaken for that of the devil. So of course, you can see why it might be difficult for her to find a happy ending.

What do you think about this year's crop of isekai anime? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!