What Is Isekai?: The Popular Genre Explained

What is Isekai? Here's what you need to know about the popular genre behind DC's new Suicide Squad TV series.

The word "Isekai" has started circulating with a whole new crowd, thanks to the announcement of DC's Suicide Squad Isekai, the upcoming anime television series based on The Suicide Squad franchise. While the trailer for Suicide Squad Isekai was certainly wild enough to hook DC and/or anime fans, there were equally as many questions about what the fantastical storyline is all about – and what the word "Isekai" even means in the title.

What Is Isekai? Explained

"Isekai" is a term for a subgenre of fantasy storytelling. The main conceit for Isekai is having a character transported from their world into a new world, reality, or dimension – possibly being transformed into a new form in the process. Upon discovering their new status quo, the protagonist then embarks on some kind of quest or adventure – either to save the world they're in and/or to find a way back to their original home.

The term "Isekai" is a newer one that began in Japan and is mainly used to refer to manga/anime that use the storytelling device – however, there are plenty of iconic Western stories that have also used it (Wizard of Oz, Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan, The Chronicles of Narnia, A Wrinkle in Time).

Famous Isekai anime series include the likes of Inuyasha, Overlord, The Devil is a Part-Timer!, Sword Art Online, and arguably even younger-themed series like Digimon Adventure. That's just a small sampling of a much longer list of famous Isekai, exemplifying just how popular it is with readers and viewers.

What Is Suicide Squad Isekai About?

(Photo: Wit & Warner Bros)

In the crime-ridden city of Gotham, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that's connected to this world through a gate. It's a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an 'ISEKAI'! With lethal explosives planted in their necks, there's no running or hiding, and failing the mission means a one-way ticket to the afterlife! Can Harley Quinn and her crew conquer this perilous ISEKAI realm?! Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the 'Suicide Squad' as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure!

Suicide Squad Isekai will be directed by Eri Osada, for WIT Studio, with Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara writing the scripts. Akira Amano will provide drafts for each of the characters, which will be finalized by Naoto Hosoda. Kenichiro Suehiro will be composing the music, and Shinya Tsuuoka will be serving as producer for Warner Bros. Japan.

Suicide Squad Isekai will be released in 2024.