BTS Label Big Hit Entertainment Reveals New Boy Group TXT

It looks like the time has come for Big Hit Entertainment to tackle its next venture. With the label living large under the success of BTS, it has decided now is the time to unleash its next boy group on the world. So, if you are ready for more K-pop bops, then you will want to keep an eye on TXT.

Taking to Youtube, Big Hit Entertainment took everyone by surprise when it uploaded a new video that had nothing to do with BTS. Instead, the video is an introduction film to TXT, the label’s new group. The clip introduces fans to a member named Yeonjun, and it is pretty adorable.

The clip doesn’t share much about the group or its aesthetic, but Yeonjun is the first member of TXT to be formally introduced to fans. This video comes shortly after reports surfaced that Big Hit Entertainment was looking to debut a rookie group in early 2019, so it appears those rumors were true. So far, there is no set debut date for TXT, but this introduction film proves Big Hit Entertainment has been busy pulling together resources for the group.

Much like BTS, this new group will have a name that changes depending on where it is promoting. TXT is the shorthand for the name, but Big Hit Entertainment has confirmed the band will also go by ‘TOGETHER X TOMORROW’ as well as ‘Together By Tomorrow’. The latter title will be used when promoting in South Korea and is written in hangul as follows: 투모로우바이투게더.

So far, there is no word on how many members TXT will have in total, but rumors have swirled recently that five seems to be the target number. Now, fans will have to wait and see the rest of the idols set to debut in Big Hit Entertainment’s second boy group while wishing them the best of luck.

