Adult Swim Shares First Look at Harvey Birdman Spin-Off Series, Birdgirl

Birdgirl, the new spin-off series based on Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law, has shared its first look with Adult Swim! When Adult Swim first started experimenting with original programming, the programming block turned network made a huge mark early on by taking some of the Hanna-Barbera properties they had access to and twisting them in unexpected ways. Starting out with turning characters like Space Ghost into talk show hosts, one of the other notable early experiments saw a new take on the main hero from Birdman and the Galaxy Trio by turning him into an attorney at law.

Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law lasted for four strong seasons and returned for a brief special back in 2018. Now the franchise is returning for a brand new spin-off series focusing on Birdgirl that will feature Paget Brewster returning to voice the lead heroine. With the premiere of this new series fast approaching in April, Adult Swim has shared the first look at Birdgirl that you can check out in the video above!

One of Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law's creators, Erik Richter returns to the franchise to serve as Executive Producer for Birdgirl alongside Christina Miller with animation at Awesome, Inc. Paget Brewster returns from that series to voice the titular Birdgirl and the cast also includes the likes of Rob Delaney, Sonia Denis, Kether Donohue, John Doman, Negin Farsad, Tony Hale and Lorelei Ramirez.

Premiering on Adult Swim on Sunday, April 4th at midnight EST, the series will feature half-hour long episodes as it sees Birdgirl being promoted all the way to CEO and deals with the challenges that this kind of big office change can bring. Birdgirl is officially described as such:

"In Birdgirl, 30-something Judy Ken Sebben inherits her father’s company, which would be great if that company weren’t built around the most socially irresponsible 20th Century products and practices that, on a good day, involves clearing redwood forests or operating for-profit children’s hospitals. From the halls of the company headquarters, she assembles the ragtag, non-overtime earning Birdteam. Together, they try to undo all the luridly dangerous decisions of the generation before or contain the havoc of one of their own “world-saving” products gone bad."

