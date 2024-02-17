New Black Butler Anime Release Date Revealed With New Trailer

Black Butler is coming back for a new season of episodes years after the original run came to an end, and Black Butler: Public School Arc has finally set a release date for its 2024 return with a new trailer! While there might have been a few OVA specials and even a full movie released since the three season run of the original TV anime came to an end, it's been ten years since Black Butler had a full TV anime series. Now, fans of Yana Toboso's original Black Butler manga will get to see the franchise in motion once more!

Black Butler: Public School Arc serves as the fourth full season of the TV anime as it picks up right where the anime releases left off some time ago, and it will be introducing some new key characters to the franchise with the "Prefect 4." Joining the cast of the new series include the likes of Toshiki Watanabe as Edgar Redmond, Junya Enoki as Lawrence Bluewer, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Herman Greenhill, and Tatsumaru Tachibana as Gregory Violet. You can check out the newest Black Butler Season 4 trailer highlighting them below.

Black Butler: Public School Arc Release Date

Black Butler: Public School Arc will be officially premiering on April 13th in Japan, and Crunchyroll has previously announced that they have licensed the new anime for a streaming release outside of Japan when it hits. Serving as a continuation of the original series, Black Butler: Public School Arc will be directed by Kenjiro Okada for studio CloverWorks with Hiroyuki Yoshino serving as the head writer, Yumi Shimizu providing the character designs, and Ryo Kawasaki composing the music.

Aniplex teases what to expect from Black Butler: Public School Arc as such, "Butler Sebastian Michaelis works with his 13-year-old master, the earl Ciel Phantomhive, to do the dirty work of 'the Queen's guard do' in nineteenth century England's gritty underworld. One day, Ciel receives a letter from Queen Victoria telling him that several students at Weston College, one of England's top public schools, have seemingly disappeared... including a relative of hers named Derrick. And so, Sebastian and Ciel infiltrate Weston College to get to the bottom of the matter. What truly happened to these students?"

Are you excited to see new Black Butler episodes this Spring? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!