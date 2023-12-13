New Black Butler Anime Shares Special Poster, Release Window

It is hard to believe, but Black Butler is preparing to return to television. It has been years since Ciel and his household have put out new content, but that will change next year. If you did not know, Black Butler announced an anime revival earlier this year. Now, a new poster for the comeback is live, and it confirms Black Butler drop its big premiere in the spring.

As you can see below, the team behind Black Butler posted a new visual ahead of the anime's comeback. The artwork puts Ciel Phantomhive front and center thanks to a shadowed portrait. In this shot, we can see the young boy in an ornate suit, and of course, one of his eyes is glowing a bright purple.

For those curious about this new visual, the poster was released to hype Black Butler's Public School arc. The anime will kickstart this storyline come April as the show is aiming for a spring 2024 launch. At this time, we've not been given any other character visuals for the comeback, but Black Butler fans are hopeful Sebastian is on the horizon.

If you are not familiar with all things Black Butler, the series got its start in September 2006 under Yana Taboso. The manga, which is still in production, went on to spark a hit anime under A-1 Pictures in 2008. The dark fantasy quickly became one of anime's top series of the '00s, and its third season wrapped in 2014. Now, Black Butler is set to bring season four to life next year. So if you want to know more about Toboso's hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Just a stone's throw from London lies the manor house of the illustrious Phantomhive earldom and its master, one Ciel Phantomhive. Earl Phantomhive is a giant in the world of commerce, Queen Victoria's faithful servant...and a slip of a twelve-year-old boy. Fortunately, his loyal butler, Sebastian, is ever at his side, ready to carry out the young master's wishes. And whether Sebastian is called to save a dinner party gone awry or probe the dark secrets of London's underbelly, there apparently is nothing Sebastian cannot do. In fact, one might even say Sebastian is too good to be true...or at least, too good to be human..."

What do you think about this Black Butler update? Will you be tuning into the anime's comeback? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!