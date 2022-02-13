Black Clover Finally Names its Most Mysterious Devil

Black Clover has finally shared the name of the mysterious devil that had popped up in the human world alongside Lucifero. The Spade Kingdom Raid arc of Yuki Tabata’s original manga series is continuing through its climax with the newest chapter as Asta and the others are struggling to fight against the Supreme Devil, Lucifero. The chapters have shown just how strong this devil is after years of build up, but it was immediately clear that he was not the only new devil to deal with as he emerged in the human world alongside a mysterious devil that has yet to jump into the action themselves.

This new devil was not only a mysterious figure as they have been standing back while Lucifero continues to fight against Asta and the others, and even more mysterious was the fact that this devil had not been named just yet. There’s still much to figure out about who this devil really is, and what they even want from the humans, but now it’s one step clearer as it’s revealed in the newest chapter that this devil’s name is actually Adrammelech, and seemingly resides on a lower rung in the underworld than Lucifero himself. But that’s also intriguing.

Chapter 322 of the series sees Asta drag himself back to the fight alongside the other Captains who are still able to make any kind of move. Their refusal to give up despite being so much weaker is starting to annoy Lucifero as all he really wants to do is take out Asta at any costs, and thus he tries to get Adrammelech to jump into the fight against the Captains instead. But the curious thing is, Adrammelech immediately refuses him and says that it’s even more fun to watch Lucifero in the fight. So it definitely raises questions about the two devils.

There’s a lot we still don’t understand about how the demons are ranked in the underworld, and while Lucifero has been touted as a supreme devil, his physical form became available through the second gate of the underworld. He’s incomplete but still has a ton of power. Now that raises questions about Adrammelech as this devil is most likely weaker in terms of overall strength since he made it to the human world in his complete form, but is also able to outright refuse a command from Lucifero. The supreme devil doesn’t seem to do much in response either, so now it’s raised some questions about who the stronger of the two might actually be.

But what do you think? How do you feel about Adrammelech so far? What role do you think this devil will play in the rest of the arc? What are you hoping to see?