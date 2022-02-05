Black Clover Cliffhanger Sets Up Asta’s Bloody Return

Black Clover is setting the stage for Asta’s wildest comeback yet with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The climax of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc continues with Yuki Tabata’s original manga series as the latest string of chapters have seen the Clover Kingdom Magic Knights struggling to deal any kind of real damage to the supreme devil Lucifero. Asta provides the most hope in doing so, however, as his anti-magic has been shown to really be the only thing that could help. The problem with that is Asta’s been hurt the most in the fight so far.

Asta’s been trying his best to rouse himself back to the fight despite getting easily trounced by Lucifero in the previous chapters, but it was clear in the newest chapter that it was tougher to get up than ever before. As the fight against Lucifero provides no hope no matter who gets into the fight, it feels like it’s all on Asta’s shoulders. He must feel some of that as well as the final moments of the newest chapter show his greater resolve as he readies for a bloodied and brutal comeback next.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 321 of the series reveals that although Yuno was able to swoop in at just the right time to help out Asta right when it was needed, it was only so he could buy Mimosa enough time to try and heal Asta from his critical state. It’s soon confirmed that even Yuno’s combination of Wind and Star Magics was nowhere near enough to harm Lucifero either, and even with the remaining captains’ help is still wasn’t going to be enough. All the while, Mimosa was struggling to heal Asta at all.

As the chapter comes to an end and Yuno and the others continue to struggle, Asta somehow picks himself back up and tries to walk back to the fight. Mimosa tries to stop him, but it’s like he can’t hear her as all he’s resolved to do is taking down the devil as soon as possible. Wanting to help Yuno in the fight, this beaten and bloodied Asta is somehow willing himself back to the fight but it remains to be seen whether or not he can be of any help at all.

We’ve seen Asta claim some victories from very uncertain means in the past, but now this is his biggest challenge yet. What do you think? Do you think Asta can actually help defeat Lucifero in his condition? Will he just get in the way? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!