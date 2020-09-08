Black Clover Reveals How Many Devils are in the Underworld

✖

Black Clover is now gearing up for a major war against the Spade Kingdom, and the newest chapter of the series revealed just what they are up against by confirming how many Devils are currently residing in the underworld. After the Black Bulls' Vice Captain, Nacht, revealed himself to Asta as a Devil host, he quickly made himself known to the Magic Knights of the Clover Kingdom. It's here that he revealed that he's been spying on the Spade Kingdom this entire time, and he breaks down what they are going to go up against with the Dark Triad's plan.

Nacht then breaks down what the Dark Triad plans to do in order to open the gates of the underworld, and confirms that the ritual is called the "Advent of Qliphoth" and will use Yami and Vangeance to open the gates of the underworld that continues seven levels as a whole. Seven levels with ten powerful demons.

Nacht reveals that the Advent of Qliphoth will be taking place over seven days as the seven levels of the underworld begin to open up. Inside the levels are ten Devils in separate locations. The deeper the level, the stronger the Devil inside. The Devils on the upper levels have power equal to those of the Dark Triad, and the lower level Devils are going to be the real problem.

(Photo: Shueisha)

He mentions that the final Devil is named Lucifero (which is currently attached to Dante of the Dark Triad, that Asta and Yami were able to defeat), and if he manages to emerge than the world is doomed. Nacht's current plan to counter this involves making Asta the ultimate weapon of the Clover Kingdom and forming an elite team around him to raid the Dark Triad's home base in the Spade Kingdom.

With ten Devils now lurking within the seven gates of the underworld (including the three Asta and the other already fought), this definitely raises the stakes for the battle to come as the three Devils were already trouble enough to face off against. There is also the major question as to whether Asta and Nacht's Devils are in this group.

With ten Devils now lurking within the seven gates of the underworld (including the three Asta and the other already fought), this definitely raises the stakes for the battle to come as the three Devils were already trouble enough to face off against. There is also the major question as to whether Asta and Nacht's Devils are in this group.