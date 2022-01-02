Black Clover Unleashes a Strange New Supreme Devil

Black Clover has expanded the mystery of the supreme devils with a new introduction in the newest chapter of the series! It seems that every time Yuki Tabata’s original manga series explains more about the lore of the devils residing in the underworld, there are more questions that spark up as a result. This has been especially true as the Spade Kingdom Raid arc reaches its climax, and hundreds of demons are entering the human world. But things are shaking up even more since Lucifero had cracked open the gate to the second level, and thus even more powerful devils began to emerge.

Lucifero might definitely be the most dangerous foe that Asta and the Clover Kingdom has ever faced, but it’s already become clear that he won’t be the only devil threat they will have to deal with. The newest chapter of the series sees Lucifero form a version of his true form despite Asta and the others interrupting his physical manifestation in the previous chapter, but he’s not the only Supreme Devil that has emerged from the second level. There’s another mysterious new addition that’s yet to be named.

Chapter 317 of the series kicks off with positive vibes as Asta and Yuno form a powerful tag team to destroy the mass of underworld devils before they formed a new physical body for Lucifero. It was soon revealed, however, that this only stopped Lucifero from unleashing his full form and he was able to bring himself to the human world anyway with an incomplete form. This is revealed, however, alongside the debut of a mysterious new Supreme Devil that Nacht quickly identifies as being from the second level.

Making this new devil more mysterious, however, is that they are clearly standing out of Lucifero’s way. Quickly appearing behind all of them, they ask why the people are wasting their time “dawdling” and even tells them to get out before Lucifero reveals his half-finished state. It’s been revealed that these devils don’t really work with one another, but the fact that this one appeared without really registering with anyone and without revealing its power makes it even more dangerous than the obvious Lucifero threat.

But what do you think? How do you feel about this new Supreme Devil so far? What rank do you think it has in the underworld? What do you think it means for the rest of the devils still down there?