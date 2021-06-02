Black Clover May Be Getting Funko Figures Soon

✖

Black Cover is one of the biggest anime franchises of the last few years, and it has a whole bunch of fans. While it is true the anime ended this year, the fandom is fully expecting Black Cover to return once its manga has beefed up a bit. Of course, this means there is a ton of demand merch of Asta and Yuno. And now, a new rumor suggests Black Cover will deliver on that with Funko.

The big update comes from Twitter as Funko fans like reflect_refrain hit up netizens with a post. It was there a list of alleged Funko vinyls were listed, and it turns out Black Clover is on the stock sheet.

Looks like we’re finally getting black clover funko pops! pic.twitter.com/ectgMovmYw — 🦀jaywah🦀 (@reflect_refrain) May 27, 2021

According to the paper, Black Cover is expected to bring out a total of three Funko Pop figures and two keychains. The actual figures will include Asta, Yuno, and Noelle. This makes sense as the three are the top leads of the series, and two will get their own keychain. Yuno will not be in that group, but the Black Bull newbies will get their own mini-figures.

To add to the rumor, some alleged concept art has leaked of the Black Cover figures. You can find it here if you are interested. However, we should note that no official word has been given on these Funko figures. However, it seems pretty likely that this rumor and its artwork are legit.

Sadly, these Funko pieces will come after the end of Black Cover, but the show itself isn't totally dead. The franchise is planning to bring out a movie which will be a first. The original story will be overseen by creator Yuki Tabata, and the Black Cover manga is still going on strong with new chapters each week.

What do you make of this new rumor? Have you been saving up for Black Clover's Funko debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.