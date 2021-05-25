Black Clover Surprises With a Critical Magna Victory

✖

Black Clover surprised with a major Magna Swing victory at a critical moment with the newest chapter of the series! The fights against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad have only gotten more intense with each new chapter of the series, and while Asta had been focusing on the escaped Lilith and Namaah from the underworld, the other Clover Kingdom knights have been doing their best against the Dark Triad. So it was a huge surprise when the missing Black Bulls, Zora Ideale and Magna, made their way into the Spade Kingdom after missing the first half of the action.

When we had last seen Magna in action, he had tied himself together with Dante with a magical chain that he developed in the last six months. This split their power in half equally and forced them into close quarters combat, and it was looking like the fight was actually swinging in Magna's favor by the end of the previous chapter. With the newest chapter of the series, Magna actually clutches the victory here.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 293 of the series picks up from the previous cliffhanger after Magna knocks Dante to the ground. Dante is infuriated at such an embarrassment considering he's been on a high horse this entire time, and thus decides to unleash even fiercer attacks on Magna. Magna refuses to give up, however, no matter how much Dante's body regenerates itself after Magna's punches.

What Dante doesn't realize, however, is that Magna factored Dante's personality into his spell as well. When Dante tries to go in for one final punch, his Devil Union completely fades as his magic runs out. Magna assumes correctly that Dante has never fought someone with the same level of magic he had, and thus never actually reached a point where he couldn't rely on his gravity or body magics.

This disconnects him from Lucifero, and leaves Dante open as he no longer has any spells to use. It's the same for Magna, but that doesn't stop him in the slightest as he catches Dante right in the chin with a powerful uppercut. With a few well places final punches to the face, Magna emerges from the Soul Chain Death Match completely victories at the end of the chapter as he stands over the unconscious Dante.

This is Magna's biggest victory in the series overall, but what did you think of Magna's fight with Dante? Do you think this is really the end of the oldest Zogratis sibling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!