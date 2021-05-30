Black Clover Manga Crosses New Sales Milestone

✖

Black Clover's manga has crossed over an impressive new sales milestone! Yuki Tabata's original manga series recently celebrated its sixth anniversary of running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with the fact that it had finally crossed over 12 million copies printed. This seems to be a much lower number than expected considering the hype surrounding the anime series, but now that the anime has come to an end, it seems those fans already hoping for more have made their way to the manga run of the series. This has resulted in new sales milestone!

The newest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has announced that Black Clover has reached over 15 million copies printed and in circulation worldwide. So these numbers are steadily climbing around the world, and while it's not as speedy of a success as some of the other recent major hits like Jujutsu Kaisen, the support for Black Clover is indeed there.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The manga is currently the only way to enjoy new stories from the series for now, unfortunately. With Black Clover's anime bringing its 170 episode run to an end earlier this Spring, it left off with the remainder of the Spade Kingdom saga that's still playing out with the newest chapters of the series. The anime's series might be over, but it won't be the end of the anime franchise as a whole however. It's going to return with its very first movie.

Black Clover announced that it will be released a feature film at some point in the future, but unfortunately there are very few concrete details as to what we can expect to see. It's unknown as to whether it will be adapting what's next in the Spade Kingdom arc to continue the anime series, nor is it known whether or not this will be an original story instead. But it's an exciting prospect nonetheless as it will be continuing the anime franchise.

If you wanted an easy way to keep up with the manga, you can currently find the three most recent chapters (completely for free) through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. A subscription opens up the entire back catalog of the series (along with everything else in the manga library), and chapters drop at the same time in Japan. But what do you think of Black Clover's newest milestone? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!