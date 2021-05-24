Toonami Confirms Black Clover Season 4 Premiere Date

✖

Toonami has confirmed when Season 4 of Black Clover will premiere as part of the Adult Swim programming block! If you have been keeping up with new episodes of Black Clover on Toonami every Saturday evening, you might have noticed that the most recent episodes have been making their way through the anime's original training arc as Asta and the other Magic Knights have been training for the upcoming battle against the Spade Kingdom. But ever since the English dub release of Season 4 began with Funimation, fans have been wondering when these new episodes would make their way to Toonami!

The wait won't be for much longer as Toonami has revealed on their official Facebook page that Black Clover will be kicking off Season 4 on Saturday, June 19th at 2:00AM EST. Toonami's shaking up its schedule quite a bit for next month, but this will most likely be its biggest shake up yet as fans will finally get to see the anime's final arc in motion. It starts with Episode 155 of the series and carries it all the way to the end!

Toonami's schedule as of Saturday, May 29th breaks down as such:

12:00AM - My Hero Academia

12:30AM - Dr. Stone

1:00AM - Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma

1:30AM - The Promised Neverland

2:00AM - Black Clover

2:30AM - Naruto: Shippuden

3:00AM - Attack on Titan

3:30AM - Dragon Ball Super

While Black Clover's fourth season is an intense one, it's also the last! The anime capped off its 170 episode run earlier this Spring in Japan, but it's nowhere near the end of the adaptation as a whole. Black Clover has also announced there will be a brand new feature film, but has yet to reveal any concrete details in terms of its story, staff, or release date. There's also still new chapters of Yuki Tabata's original manga series releasing on a weekly basis.

You can keep up with the three most recent chapters (or the entire series with a paid subscription) through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. But what do you think? Are you excited to finally kick off Black Clover's final season next month? Ready to see how it all comes to an end with Toonami? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!