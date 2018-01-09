‘Black Clover’ Releases New Opening, Ending Theme

Black Clover has just taken its first steps into its first big arc, and the anime has celebrated the occasion with a rocking new opening and ending theme. Emphasizing the change in tone upcoming in the series, the two new themes are a stark contrast to what’s come before.

The new opening theme, “PAiNT it BLACK,” is performed by the “punk band without instruments,” BiSH.

The new ending theme, “Amazing Dreams,” is performed by SWANKY DANK.

The new opening an ending themes premiering with the episode 14 of the series and emphasized the start of the new arc, “Dungeon Exploration.” The “Dungeon Exploration” is the second official arc of the Black Clover manga and centers on a mystery dungeon that appears on the borders of the Clover and Diamond Kingdoms. Dungeons are highly sought after by the Magic Knights since when they do pop up they offer countless treasures and magical items, but are also incredibly dangerous. So it becomes the duty of the Magic Knights to journey into the mysterious dungeon in order to claim the magical artifacts before they land into the wrong hands.

The villain of this arc, Mars, is actually the result of an experiment that embedded many magical stones into his body. His look in the anime series was actually teased a bit back by an update to the series’ arcade game.

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.