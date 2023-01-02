Black Clover: Yuno's Voice Actor Announces Marriage

It seems like congratulations are in order, Black Clover fans. Over the new year, a slew of celebrity updates went live in Japan, and it was there the actor behind Yuno shared an announcement with the world. Nobunaga Shimazaki has married, and honestly? Fans could not be happier for the guy.

According to reports, Shimazaki married their partner recently, and the woman is not involved with the entertainment industry. The actor's announcement went on to thank fans for their support, and Shimazaki promises to continue their good work into 2023.

If you are not familiar with the voice actor by name, there is a very good chance you will know their voice. Of course, Shimazaki is the voice of Yuno in Black Clover, but that is not their only big role. The actor also oversees characters like Haruka Nanase in Free! Iwatobi Swim Club and Eugeo in Sword Art Online. The actor has also starred in other major series such as Fruits Basket, Fate/Grand Order, Assassination Classroom, Kuroko's Basketball, and more.

READ MORE: Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Reveals First Synopsis | Black Clover Promo Unveils Its Previous Wizard Kings and Queens | Black Clover Readies Yuno's Major Role in Final War

Oh, and let's not forget his work in the video game realm. Shimazaki is the actor behind Kaedehara Kazuha in Japan, and the star's impressive performances have won him a number of awards over the year.

As the new year moves ahead, you can expect to see more of Shimazaki on screen. The actor will reprise his role as Yuno in Black Clover's first movie. The actor will also appear in Sasaki and Miyano's movie debut, so 2023 seems to be off to a good start for this star!

Are you excited for Black Clover's comeback this year? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.