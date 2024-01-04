When Does Black Clover Chapter 370 Drop?

Black Clover made its big return to manga with a new chapter last year, and now it means it's time to wait for quite a long time before Chapter 370 of the series makes its debut! Black Clover is now on a new release schedule as Yuki Tabata needs more time to craft the final chapters of the series overall. It was announced last year that the manga would be leaving the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and moving over to the new seasonal schedule of Shueisha's Jump GIGA magazine. Fans got to see the first new chapter of this final era last December.

Black Clover Chapter 369 released over the December holiday week, and was a double length entry that basically amounted to two full chapters worth of material taking new steps through the final fights against Lucius Zogratis. Now that the series has kicked off this seasonal release schedule, Chapter 370 of the series will be releasing in about three to four months with the next issue of Jump GIGA, which will likely be releasing some time in April with the start of the Spring season.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What's Coming in Black Clover Chapter 370?

Black Clover Chapter 369 kicks off the final fights against Lucius Zogratis and his many copies. Asta returned to the battlefield just in time to tag in with Yuno and start a new final fight against the villain, but he's far from alone. Thanks to boosting the rest of the Black Bulls with anti-magic power (that they get access to for a short time), it's clear that the odds against Lucius have turned as the Black Bulls have already defeated one of Lucius' copies and some of the Angels with this short boost.

Black Clover still has plenty of fights to work through for the final arc of the series, so it's still unclear as to how many chapters the series has before it all comes to an end. At its current rate, it doesn't seem like it will be ending within 2024 but that could easily change as these new chapters still have the same quick pace in the fights that fans have come to love through the manga's previous run in Shonen Jump.

