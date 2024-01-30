Black Clover Creator Revisits the Anime's Movie in New Sketch

Black Clover may be rolling out updates slowly these days, but don't count the series out. Creator Yuki Tabata is working hard on the manga, and all eyes are on the anime's fated return. Last year, anime fans were given a taste of what's to come as the show released its first film. Now, Tabata is reflecting on the hit film with a never-before-seen poster, and it comes from his personal collection.

The tribute was posted this week in Japan as Black Clover dropped its latest volume. As always, the new volume came loaded with goodies from Tabata including sketches. It was there fans spotted a new illustration from Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, and it puts all our favs center stage.

Tabata’s sketch of the movie that hasnt been released until this volume🔥🔥🔥 #BlackClover pic.twitter.com/VFGJKbBHss — Diab (@Diab_26) January 30, 2024

Clearly, Tabata was as hyped for Black Clover's movie to launch as fans were. The film marked the return of Asta to the screen, after all. Black Clover put its TV anime on pause in March 2021, so fans have been patiently waiting on the series behind the scenes. No official word has been given on Black Clover's anime comeback, but it did not come close to finishing Tabata's tale. After all, the manga is still in the works, but its publication schedule has changed as of late.

Rather than Weekly Shonen Jump, Black Clover has moved its home to Jump GIGA. The magazine has given Tabata more time to work while spending time with his family. The shift means Black Clover will release four new chapters annually, but they will be longer affairs. Back in December, the manga put forward its first GIGA chapter with a color page in tow. So if you have not taken the time to read Black Clover, now is your chance!

Want to read up on the hit shonen series? No worries! You can read the synopsis for Black Clover below for all the details: "Asta is a young boy who dreams of becoming the greatest mage in the kingdom. Only one problem-he can't use any magic! Luckily for Asta, he receives the incredibly rare five-leaf clover grimoire that gives him the power of anti-magic. Can someone who can't use magic really become the Wizard King? One thing's for sure-Asta will never give up!"

