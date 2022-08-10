Black Clover Cliffhanger Kickstarts Asta's Biggest Fight Yet

Black Clover is now in the midst of its final arc, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series has kickstarted Asta's biggest fight in the manga yet! After taking a break for the last few months, series creator Yuki Tabata is finally back up and running with the final arc of the series. When we had last seen Asta and the others, they were in the immediate fallout of the intense slate of fights against the devils of the Spade Kingdom. But it's been a long time since then now that the final arc has kicked off in full.

The first chapter of this new and final era revealed it has been fifteen months since the end of the fight with Lucifero, and the Clover Kingdom has finally started on the path to a proper recovery. But the final moments of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc revealed that the missing Zogratis sibling had been secretly lurking in the Clover Kingdom this entire time. This missing Zogratis, Lucius, had finally made his move and directly confronted Asta in the previous chapter, and the newest chapter of the series has kicked off their fight.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 333 of Black Clover picks up immediately after Lucius approached Asta, and the Zogratis immediately captures the Clover Kingdom castle in a time spell. Asta is the only one who is able to move thanks to his anti-magic abilities, and he quickly figures out that something is different about Julius' ki and notices how the Wizard King has fully absorbed Lucifero. Lucius then fully introduces himself and declares he's going to destroy the world and recreate it how he chooses. But Asta stands in his way as something he didn't account for.

As Asta prepares to fight, he also declares to save Julius from the Zogratis and uses his anti-magic to break the time spell. As everyone frees up from the spell, Asta declares that he'll surpass Julius' power (and thus Lucius'). This then kicks off the fight between the two of them, and there are so many ways it could go. If it ends up becoming a full fight, then there's a good chance Asta will lose as this is likely not the final fight for this final arc. But then, what will end up happening? There are far too many characters who can get caught in this crossfire.

What do you think Asta will do from here? How do you think he'll stack up to Lucius' and Astaroth's power? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!