Black Clover Confirms the Time Limit on Asta's Devil Union

Black Clover has confirmed the time limit placed on Asta's Devil Union mode with the newest chapter of the series! The Spade Kingdom saga continues with the newest chapters, and one of the biggest lead ins to this raid on the kingdom was how Asta and Liebe had been training with Nacht to master their Devil Union ability and better combine their anti-magic power for the fight ahead. But with only two days to train before the Advent of Qliphoth ritual began, Asta and Liebe weren't able to completely master this new ability.

As seen in previous chapters of the series, while Asta and Liebe seemingly can summon the Devil Union form at will, their mastery is only at such a point that they currently have access to this combination for five minutes in all. As confirmed with a literal countdown timer in the newest chapter of the series, Asta's Devil Union indeed is set at five minutes at this time.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 288 of Yuki Tabata's original manga series picks up immediately after Asta is able to save Nacht following that intense cliffhanger from the previous chapter. He's able to deal damage to the devil twins and remove the cursed afflictions Nacht was under, but it's soon revealed that the five leaf clover mark on Asta's chest acts as a timer for his five minutes of use with this form.

The five point star sees one of the clover leaves bloom and with this, Asta confirms that this is representative of how many minutes have gone by with this form. There are still questions as to how this time limit works, however. Because with how fast it seemingly faded away before implies that if Asta uses his Devil Union at a higher capacity it'll burn through its strength faster.

There's also the mystery of how many times he can use the Devil Union without doing damage to himself. His two uses thus far seem fairly close together in the canonical timeline, but is there a limit at how many times he can use these five minute bursts? As we continue to see Asta use this form to fight off the devils, we're sure to learn all about how it works and what kind of upgrades it gives his usual attacks.

What do you think of the time limit on Asta's Devil Union mode? How are you liking its use in the series so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!