Black Clover Reveals the Limits of Asta's Devil Union Form

Black Clover has revealed the current limits of Asta's Devil Union form with the newest chapter of the series! Black Clover's Spade Kingdom arc has reached a new climax as the gates of the underworld have been cracked open and demons are starting to spill out into the world. While things have been intense for the Spade Kingdom, the Clover Kingdom had to face a massive demonic threat of their own that none of the knights could square up against. They were in luck, however, as Asta has mastered calling forth a new form at will.

The previous chapter of the series fully introduced Asta's Devil Union form after much teasing and even some trolling, and it was confirmed to have a huge amount of power compared to the incomplete devil transformations Asta has made in the past. But the series also teased there are some limits to this new transformation that it reveals a little more detail about in the newest chapter.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 283 of Yuki Tabata's original manga series picks up immediately after the Clover Kingdom witnessed Asta use his full Devil Union form to defeat a giant demon without really breaking a sweat. Although the previous chapter saw Asta reveal that he and Liebe only have about five minutes of mastery with this form following Nacht's training, it turns out the time limit is much shorter than that.

As the newest chapter opens with Asta attempting to make his way to the Spade Kingdom next, his Devil Union completely dissipates as he and Liebe are separated. Asta even notes how it came undone faster than he expected, but the good thing about it is that it does not seem to imply that there is a physical or mental drawback to using the form.

Asta and Liebe separate, sure, but gets up immediately after this and prepares for the next big phase of the fight as he and a new group head to the Spade Kingdom. There are still mysteries as to how strong this new form is, but we're sure to get a much better handle on them as the new chapters continue!

How did you like the look of Asta's Devil Union form? Do you think it will be enough to turn the fight against the Dark Triad back in the Clover Kingdom's favor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!