Black Clover Unleashes Lucius' Divine New Form

Black Clover has kicked off the final arc of the series with a bang, and the newest chapter of the series has unleashed Lucius Zogratis' terrifyingly divine new form! The final arc of the series is now underway as during the events of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc it was revealed that the Dark Triad was not exactly the main problem to look out for, but the missing fourth Zogratis sibling who had been hiding within the Clover Kingdom all this time. This sibling was made even stronger after Lucifero's defeat, and Asta has taken the first shot at this major new baddie.

The previous chapter of the series saw Lucius making his move on Asta while interrupting a very emotional moment for the young potential Wizard King to be. It was here that Asta figured out that his anti-magic would be the only thing effective against the former Wizard King's time magic, and the newest chapter of the series saw them continue this first major confrontation. Unfortunately for Asta, Lucius had been holding back his true power and revealed to Asta his "true" form that combines all of the magical abilities within his body to form a new angelic like visage. Check it out below:

#BlackClover334 #BlackClover #BCSpoilers

-

-

-

-

It looks like Black Clover's going from Elves and Devils to Angels for the final arc! All in on whatever Lucius' "Soul Magic" turns out to be lol pic.twitter.com/Oy54Bq1TaD — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) August 22, 2022

Chapter 334 of Black Clover kicks off right after Asta challenges Lucius to a fight, and soon Asta reveals how much stronger he's come in the fifteen months since his fight with Lucifero. Unfortunately, Lucius is that much stronger as not only has he absorbed Lucifero's dark magic within his body, but he's also got the magic abilities of two different souls within his body. This has all merged into a new ability he has dubbed as "Soul Magic." He explains that while he was born into a family of devil hosts, he learned about magic that could purify the devil's powers.

Noting that this new power could grant "sacred power" to humans, he unleashes this new form with a halo and angelic like wings. This notably rings close to Noelle Silva's brief use of the Saint Stage power with her Saint Valkyrie Dress transformation, so it really brings up a lot of questions about what kind of power Lucius is really wielding in this new form. At the very least, it's a power Asta won't be able to quickly overcome it heading into the manga's grand finale.

How do you feel about Lucius' new form? What do you think it means for the rest of the magic powers and forms we have seen in the series so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!