Black Clover Reveals How Asta Feels After Finally Meeting His Mom

Black Clover has revealed how Asta feels about finally getting to see his mom with the newest chapter of the series! Before the raid on the Spade Kingdom began, a look into Liebe's tragic past revealed that the devil that now teams up with Asta actually once lived within Asta's mother and considered her his own mother as well. Through this flashback fans saw her tragic fate unfold, and the fight against Lucifero brought all of these bad memories back to the forefront as Asta himself saw all of these moments happen as he connected deeper into Liebe with their advanced Devil Union.

While Liebe had realized that Asta was Licita's son and even Lucifero had figured it out as their fight had continued, it had seemed like Asta himself had not yet realized that the woman he saw in Liebe's memories was actually his mother. But with the fight over and the newest chapter exploring the immediate fallout of Asta's latest victory, it's revealed that he indeed realized that his mother had died years before. And his reaction to finding all of this out is about as Asta as fans of the series would expect.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 331 of Black Clover sees Asta and Liebe sitting in the wake of everything that happened, and it's here that Asta thanks Liebe for the opportunity of actually getting to see his mother. He reveals that he was never actually angry over her abandoning him as a child, but just finding out that she had indeed loved him was enough to make him happy. As fans saw in the previous chapters, Licita only had to abandon Asta as a baby because her ability had forcibly drained the mana and life force from all organic materials around her and thus had no choice.

Liebe in turn thanks Asta for the opportunity to avenge her death from Lucifero, and thus the two brothers are now moving forward with helping Asta accomplish his own dream of becoming the Wizard King someday. Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not these two brothers can make it happen as this uglier part of both of their pasts has been put behind them officially after Lucifero's defeat. There's much more darkness heading their way, however.

