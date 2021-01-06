Watch: Black Clover Shows-Off Asta's Post-Timeskip Power

✖

Black Clover shows off Asta's new level of power following the timeskip for the Spade Kingdom arc. The first episode of the new year revealed how Asta and the other Clover Kingdom knights had changed after training together with the Heart Kingdom in order to combat the coming threat against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad. Not only did Asta improve himself physically (as evident by his buff new look following the six month training period), but it was revealed that he had improved with his use of anti-magic as well in the first real raid against the Spade Kingdom.

Now that the Spade Kingdom saga has kickstarted in full with the newest episode of Black Clover, we have also gotten to see a taste of just how strong Asta had become in that six months' time. Not only is he using his Devil swords in a much more aggressive and confident fashion than he did previously, but Asta is able to channel so much more power into them now. You can check out an example of it as shared by @Spytrue on Twitter:

Black Clover Episode 158

Black Clover's Spade Kingdom arc is finally starting the major war against the Spade Kingdom as they have finally broken through the border of the Heart Kingdom. This first major raid comes when Queen Lolopechka senses the Spade Kingdom's machine that is drawing out innocent people's mana to better cross the strong magic region separating the kingdoms. It's here that Asta rushes in riding on top of his sword.

He crashes down because he can't quite control it within the magic region either, but he shows his new mastery of his swords as he's able to call them back and forth at will. Capping this powerful display of new abilities off, Asta charges his Demon-Dweller with so much power that it turns into a gigantic blade that completely wipes out the strongest Spade Kingdom warrior there.

This is really only a tease of how much stronger he's managed to become over the course of his six months of training, so there are bound to be even more significant changes as the fights against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad really get going. What did you think of Asta's new power? What are you hoping to see from him next in the Spade Kingdom arc? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!