Black Clover Reveals Asta's Post-Timeskip Look

Black Clover has revealed Asta's upcoming post-timeskip look for the anime! In the original release of Yuki Tabata's manga, Asta and a few other members of the Clover Kingdom trained alongside the Heart Kingdom for the coming battle against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad. While the anime spent some time setting up this training (even going as far to show some of it in action) the manga instead skipped forward six months and revealed how Asta and the others had changed in that time. Now the anime will be adapting that timeskip proper with the start of the much anticipated Spade Kingdom arc.

Episode 158 of Black Clover will officially kick start the anime's take on the Spade Kingdom saga, and that means fans will be introduced to new looks and power ups for each of the characters that have been training with the Heart Kingdom during the six months of preparation. The official Twitter account for the series gave an early preview as to how much Asta has changed:

Not only that, but several preview images have surfaced online that not only show off how Asta's new look will be translated to the anime but also reveal a first look at two of the new baddies coming in the new arc, Zenon and Vanica Zogratis of the Dark Triad. Fair warning if you wanted to go in completely blind, however:

Black Clover's anime is gearing up for a strong year with the start of this arc as there are going to be a ton of fierce battles, foes, and allies shown off in full. Fans had been waiting throughout nearly all of 2020 for the anime to finally get to this point, so there is going to be a lot riding on this timeskip's first episode to really start things off with a bang!

What do you think of this first look at Asta's post-timeskip design in the anime? Ready for Black Clover to take on Spade Kingdom saga? Which moments are you most excited to see? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!