Black Clover Unveils Spade Kingdom Arc Key Visual

Black Clover has unveiled a new key visual for the anime's upcoming take on the Spade Kingdom arc! While the anime is currently exploring the time period initially skipped over by series creator Yuki Tabata in the original manga's version of the events, fans have been eagerly anticipating the end of this training period with a full dive into one of the best received arcs of the manga to date. With Asta and the Clover Kingdom's fight with the Spade Kingdom drawing closer with each new episode, it's only a matter of time before the anime takes this on.

Now fans of the anime have gotten the first look at how the adaptation will be taking on this major arc! During a special presentation for the series during Jump Festa Online 2021, Black Clover revealed the first key visual for the Spade Kingdom arc coming to the anime on January 5th. The visual teases three of the major battles coming our way, and you can check it out from Black Clover's official Twitter account below:

January will kick off the Spade Kingdom arc in the anime in full, and the series will be celebrating this major arc with a new set of opening and ending theme sequences for the anime as well. Marking the thirteenth opening and ending theme sequences for the series overall, the next opening theme for the series is titled "Grandeur," and will be performed by Snow Man (who previously performed the 11th opening theme), and the new ending theme for the series will be titled, "BEAUTIFUL." as performed by Treasure.

Fans got their first look at the Spade Kingdom with the previously released episode of the series that brought in one of the members of the Dark Triad during the episode's cliffhanger. The other two members of the Dark Triad will be making themselves known through the course of the arc in the anime, so fans have quite a lot to look forward to from Black Clover's anime run next year.

What do you think of this first look at Black Clover's next big anime arc? Which moment from the Spade Kingdom arc are you most excited to see in action?