Black Clover Reveals Noelle's Post-Timeskip Look

Black Clover has revealed Noelle's post-timeskip look in the newest episode. The anime has finally returned for the new year, and with it came the very first episode of the new Spade Kingdom saga. Although it took some time to further flesh out how Asta and the others trained in the Heart Kingdom, the anime has finally taken the six month timeskip that was seen in Yuki Tabata's original manga. With this timeskip comes some new abilities for each of the characters along with some brand new looks. While Asta admittedly has the most dynamic change of the bunch, Noelle Silva is not slacking in the slightest.

Episode 158 of Black Clover officially declared that six months have passed since we saw Noelle and a few other Clover Kingdom knights training together with the Heart Kingdom. As the Spade Kingdom finally started making their move on the border of the Heart Kingdom's territory, Noelle and the others sprang into action. This included the full reveal of Noelle's new makeover for the arc to come:

I made another composite, Noelle and Mimosa's entrance! Click to see full image.#ブラッククローバー#ブラクロ#BlackClover pic.twitter.com/QQzjAClBBQ — d o n n a 🎨🖌 (@iluvluvnutella) January 5, 2021

Not only did Noelle get a new look following the six months of training in the Heart Kingdom, it's already apparent that the control over her magic has improved as well. As Asta praises her, he notes that Noelle is not only able to maintain her Valkyrie Dress armor form, but she is able to use her travelling water sphere spell as well to transport the others to Asta's location.

It falls apart soon after she arrives, yet Noelle hilarious doesn't let it break her stride as she confidently explains that moving through the strong magic region is tough. She's mad that Asta went off alone, but secretly questions to herself why he didn't think to bring her along with him to fight off this first raid from the Spade Kingdom. Noelle's new look is already a big hit with fans alone, but it's only the first of some major improvements she'll show through the rest of the arc.

What did you think of Noelle's new look for the Spade Kingdom arc? Curious to see how much stronger she's gotten since the Heart Kingdom training? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!