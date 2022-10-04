Black Clover Explains How Asta Can Get Stronger

Black Clover is now working its way through the first major phase of the final arc of Yuki Tabata's manga series overall, and the newest chapter of the series has explained how Asta can make himself stronger in order to be ready for the final fight! The final arc kicked off in a huge way for Asta as after taking a loss to Lucius Zogratis, he realized that there's a huge gap in power that he needs to somehow overcome quickly. But time is running out as the final war for humanity will get started, and Asta needs to be leading the charge.

After waking up in the Land of the Sun, Asta realized that he made it to Captain Yami's home country when he was moved by the brainwashed Sister Lily's terrifying spatial magic. But knowing that he's too weak to do anything for now, there's actual some new hope in a technique they honed in this country. Previously learning about Ki from Yami, it turns out that Asta can get some much needed new strength through learning something called "Zetten" which will allow him to tap into all of the anti-magic within his body.

With the previous chapter of the series teaching Asta about Yoryoku (which the Land of the Sun calls its magic power), Chapter 339 of the series takes it to a new level. It's revealed that the technique that Yami's sister Ichika used is called Zetten. It's a technique that turns Ki into Yoryoku, and harnesses it to a fine point that then explodes with power in a single strike. Ichika demonstrates this by cutting through a bamboo shoot, and it's supposed to be a technique Asta needed lots of training for.

But after Ryuya tells him to use the Anti-Magic within him as his Yoryoku, Asta quickly puts everything he's learned together and replicates the technique. Not only that, but his anti-magic makes his Zetten much more fearsome as he dries up a bamboo that had been stacked with lots of magical power. Now Asta has a new key to make himself ready for the final fight, and it's just a matter of training with it as much as he can before getting back to the main fight.

How do you feel about Asta's use of Ki being the key to making him stronger for the final battle? Do you think this will close the gap against Lucius?