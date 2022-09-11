Black Clover Sets Up Asta's Next Training Arc

Black Clover is gearing up for the first major phase of the final arc for Yuki Tabata's original manga series, and the newest chapter is setting up Asta for a whole new training arc as he gets ready for the final battle! Asta has already been challenged more so than ever before as Lucius Zogratis made his move on the Clover Kingdom. Asta's anti-magic meant he was the only one who could stand up against the major villain, but the power gap between the two was just far too wide to overcome. Now he's just got to figure out how to fill that gap.

Asta took a major loss to Lucius when he suffered a fatal looking injury and was teleported away through the brainwashed Sister Lily's new Paladin level magic, and unfortunately it seemed like he was going to have a real uphill battle ahead of him. But as the newest chapter of the series revealed that Asta actually landed in a very helpful place following his loss, he's now getting ready to sharpen his skills and potentially get strong enough to face off Lucius again in a big rematch as the final war for humanity kicks off.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Following the previous cliffhanger that saw Asta washing up on a distant shore, Chapter 337 of Black Clover reveals that Asta actually ended up in the Land of the Sun, a foreign country that Yami Sukehiro is actually originally from. He was saved by the shogun, Ryuya Ryudo, who notes that his eye has shown him not only everything that has happened to Asta in the fight so far, but that in Asta's current level he's no match for Lucius. It's here that Ryuya then offers Asta a way to get more power, and thus Asta is now getting ready to train even more.

There are questions as to how he can strengthen himself, and that could do with his use of ki. Learning from Yami to use is defensively and to be better aware of his surroundings, Asta still needs a way to turn that into full offensive power in the future. At the same time, his anti-magic was clearly not enough against Lucius before so he's going to need some other kind of edge in order to truly turn the tide of the final war to come at Judgment Day.

How do you feel about Asta kicking off a whole new phase of training? What are you hoping to see from Asta's next power up?