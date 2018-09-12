‘Black Clover’ Unleashes Yami’s Strongest Attack Yet

The latest episode of Black Clover brought the final battle of the Seabed Temple arc to an end, and it was a great showing of power from every one of the Black Bulls as they worked together to take down the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s Vetto.

One of those who gained a new level of strength was Captain Yami who, after seeing his squad work so hard, surpasses his limits to unleash his strongest attack yet: Dark Cloaked Dimension Slash.

When Asta and the Black Bulls manage to defeat Vetto, Vetto didn’t stay down for long unfortunately. After a flashback reinvigorates his anger and hatred for humanity, his magic returns as he vows to destroy the entire Seabed Temple and everyone in it. Asta and the others are prepared to fight him once more despite being out of mana, but it’s then Captain Yami is able to surpass his limits.

After seeing his squad work so hard and hold a united front, he wouldn’t have been able to call himself their Captain if he didn’t surpass his own limits. It’s then he gets a new spell that not only frees him from the trap that kept him out of battle for so long, but it’s a spell powerful enough to cut down Vetto for good.

Captain Yami, who strongly talks about the need to surpass one’s own limits over and over showed just what he means by all the talk in this moment. Raising his sword to the exploding ball of mana Vetto has become, he unleashes his Dark Magic: Dark Cloaked Dimension Slash, an attack he says can cut through dimensions.

Yami may say he reached that new level of power for his own glory in front of his squad, but he’s deeply appreciative of their hard work. He wanted to step in to finish Vetto off for them, and did so in an impressive fashion fit for Captain Yami.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything.

