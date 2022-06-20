Black Clover Cosplay Shows Off Noelle's Saint Valkyrie Armor

One impressively magical Black Clover cosplay has really gone all out to show off Noelle Silva's newest Saint Valkyrie Armor form! Yuki Tabata's original manga series has gone on a lengthy hiatus as the creator prepares for the final arc of the series overall, but it's been an even tougher wait considering there are now new episodes of the anime to enjoy either. Since the anime ended, Noelle and the other Magic Knights have gone on to debut powerful new transformations and abilities that are likely going to be even more impressive as the series continues its intense fights.

Noelle was one of the many fighters to quickly evolve and grow in power due to the struggles against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad, and this resulted in a brand new transformation that gave her god like powers that could harm the devils and fight on the same playing field. With this new divine type of magic, Noelle's powerful new form was able to help her take down a major enemy. Now this form has come to life through some awesome cosplay from artist @katsu.u on Instagram! Check it out below:

Noelle's new divine level of power with this form could set her up to be a big player in Black Clover's final arc, and thus she's one of the many that fans will definitely need to keep an eye on when the series returns. It's going to be a while before that actually happens, however, as Tabata's hiatus was announced to last "about three months" when it first kicked in towards the end of April. We're about two months into the wait since then, but that was still an estimate more so than a definitive statement about how long the hiatus would last.

It's going to be an even longer wait for the anime's return too. The first Black Clover movie is currently in development for a release next year, but there are still many details about its story, production staff, potential release date and more. That means it'll be even longer before fans will get to see Noelle and the other fighters in action in either the anime or manga. How do you feel about Black Clover's breaks for both the manga and anime so far? What are you hoping to see in the future? Let us know all of your thoughts about Noelle, Black Clover, and everything anime in the comments!