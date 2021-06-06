Black Clover Debuts Noelle's Strongest Form Yet

✖

Black Clover debuted Noelle Silva's strongest form yet with the newest chapter of the series! The fights against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad has reached an intense new stage as the first Zogratis sibling has now officially been defeated with the previous chapter of the series. Now that one of them has fallen, it's time for an update on how the fights against the remaining two members of the triad are going. One of the most exciting reasons why we need to see more of these fights is that we finally see how much Noelle has grown.

Previous chapters have teased that she had learned Ultimate Magic in the time before the raid on the Spade Kingdom, and the previous cliffhanger of the series saw her attack Vanica head on and begin their fateful rematch. It was during this rematch that we learned Noelle had grown far stronger than initially expected as she's tapped into the realm of Saint Stage power. This resulted in a brand new form, Saint Valkyrie Armor.

big #BlackClover spoilers but us Noelle fans have been blessed lol pic.twitter.com/v9890f1n52 — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) June 6, 2021

Chapter 295 of the series revealed that following Lolopechka's capture during the first half of the arc, her water spirit Undine had actually taken refuge within Noelle's grimmoire. Noelle had what it took to be a spirit's host, and the two of them worked with one another while the others had been studying Ultimate Magic. This resulted in Noelle's strongest form in the series to date.

A modification of her traditional Valkyrie Armor form, Noelle debuts the Saint Valkyrie Armor when she is surrounded by spikes of Vanica's blood magic. Easily tearing her way through with this now holy resonant power, this new form gives her a halo, lance, and a full set of wings that will likely now be able to better keep up with Vanica's full powered devil form. But unfortunately the chapter comes to an end before we see her new strength.

The real test will be coming with the next chapter (which is going to be a little bit of a wait, unfortunately). What do you think of Noelle's new Saint Valkyrie Armor form? Curious to see how much stronger she's become with this new ability? Do you think it will be enough to defeat Vanica once and for all? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!