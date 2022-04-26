Black Clover Staff Explains the Manga's Hiatus in New Statement

✖

Black Clover is officially now on hiatus as the series creator prepares for the final arc, and the editorial staff at Shueisha explained to fans why such a break is necessary with a new statement! Yuki Tabata has recently capped off the events of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc as Asta and the others were able to deliver the final blow to the Supreme Devil, Lucifero, and successfully put an end to the Advent of Qliphoth ritual. But it was immediately clear that the real threat was far from defeated as something much darker was waiting to make its move until the time was right.

Following the release of Chapter 331 of the series, it was announced that Black Clover would be officially launching its final arc next (titled "The Ultimate Wizard King") but unfortunately also came with the announcement that the manga will be entering a hiatus that will be lasting "about three months." As explained by Shueisha's editorial department in a special letter to fans, it's to allow series creator Tabata some extra time for rest before the franchise returns for the series' final arc and brings it all to an end.

(Photo: Shueisha)

As Shueisha detailed in their letter (as translated and provided by Viz Media), "Thank you for always supporting Black Clover! To prepare for the new story arc, Black Clover will be going on a short break starting next issue. After discussing things with Tabata Sensei, it was decided to allow him to rest for a short amount of time before starting the creation of the new arc." As for the manga's potential return, a date has yet to be cemented and even the length of the break is still being estimated as of this writing.

"The break is planned to be about three months, and the return date will be announced in a future issue of Weekly Shonen Jump," Shueisha's statement continues. "This may be difficult news for those looking forward to the next chapter, but we request your patience and understanding. We ask that you continue to support Black Clover going forward." Tabata himself noted that he initially wished to continue without the break, but it's going to be necessary to make Black Clover's finale even better than expected!

