Black Clover Stuns with Asta’s Strongest Attack Yet

Black Clover‘s Reincarnation arc reached its final climactic battle as Asta and the remaining Magic Knights standing made one final push against Devil, who instigated all of the Clover Kingdom’s troubles long ago. Devil continued to show off just how strong he was as he was able to recover against even the strongest of light magic. But as the fight continued, cracks in the Devil began to show as it was revealed that Asta’s anti-magic abilities were some of the only magics that could actually damage the dark villain.

The latest episode of the series saw Asta and Yuno make one final push against Devil with a race against time threatening the rest of the Clover Kingdom, and Asta unlocked a much stronger side of himself as he continued to push beyond his limits. He even reached a new form of his sword and made it much larger. Dubbing it the Anti-Magic Demon Slayer Sword: Black Divider, Asta went in for one final slash.

Like many of Black Clover’s biggest moments in the anime thus far, Episode 119 punctuated Asta’s final blow to Devil with one impressively animated slash. Diving into a black and white world, Asta’s final attack managed to put down Devil once and for all as the Reincarnation arc comes to a close.

Episode 119 of the series sees Asta’s body reach its limits as he pushed his Black Asta form as far as it could go. But seeing how much Yuno improved his magic in the fight, Asta couldn’t back down from his rival and made himself go even further. With a final swipe boosted by Yuno’s wind magic, an opening created by Captain Yami’s Dimension Slash, and thanks to Secre sealing away his body’s damage with her magic, Asta was able to give it his all and completely tear Devil’s body in half in a stunning moment.

How far will Asta go from here? Excited to see what's next?

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.