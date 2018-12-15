‘Black Clover’ Teases Asta’s Dark New Form

Ever since Studio Pierrot announced an official continuation of Black Clover beyond its original 51 episode order into a second season, fans were excited by a visual teasing a dark new form for Asta.

Manga fans know this to be the famous “Black Asta” form, and the latest episode ends with the start of its transformation. The next episode preview teases a pretty big explosion for it as well.

Episode 63 of the series is titled “It’s Nothing,” and while it doesn’t reveal how the Black Asta form will look in motion it does tease how the other Black Bulls react to the situation. They note how Asta’s grimoire seems to be glowing a weird aura, and that he looks like a “demon.”

As for how the form is activated? The end of Episode 62 revealed just how much the Witch Queen had messed with Asta’s body. Noting that she believed Asta was a descendant of “them,” she was disappointed in his performance in the fight against Ladros of the Diamond Kingdom. When Asta fell, she activated a sort of spell in him and the dark aura started surrounding his body.

Without giving too much away, healing Asta’s terrible arm curse was not just a random act of kindness. As hinted before, the Witch Queen only makes decisions that will benefit her. In healing Asta, she laid the groundwork for a terrible experiment fans of the anime series will soon see come to fruition.

Though it remains to be seen just how powerful Black Asta will be, it will add yet another important piece to the overall mystery of the Clover Kingdom and the series as a whole.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.