Black Clover Promo Welcomes the Story's Final Arc

Black Clover is now working its way through the final arc of Yuki Tabata's original manga series, and a new promo for the manga is welcoming what is coming next for the story's big finale! The TV anime might have ended some time ago, and the franchise will be debuting a new movie with an original story on Netflix next year, but the manga itself has been steadily setting the stage for the grand finale. After taking a few months off, the manga is now in the final arc as Asta and the Clover Kingdom readies for a new war with the fate of humanity at stake.

Volume 32 of Black Clover's manga is currently making its way onto shelves, and to celebrate the series has dropped a cool new trailer showing off Asta and the other key characters we have seen grow over the course of the series. With the final arc of the series looming overhead at the trailer's final moments, it's a good way to look back and see just how much has happened to Asta ever since he joined the Magic Knights in the first place. You can check out the special new trailer below:

Black Clover's manga is now in the first major phase of the final arc of the series overall. It has yet to be revealed just how long series creator Yuki Tabata wants the final arc of the series to run for, but the latest chapters have kicked off a new training arc for Asta in which he's discovered a new power that will help him face off against the final member of the Zogratis siblings. This is a series where training arcs don't really last for long, however, so there's a good chance the fights will be kicking off soon enough.

The final arc will soon be launching into "Judgment Day," the final war for the fate of humanity between a powerful new force and the Clover Kingdom. This likely could be a very expansive war filled with tons of different battles, so while the series might be heading to its end, it could be a while before we actually get to that point. But what are you thinking about Black Clover as it kicks off the final arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!