Black Clover: The Sword of the Wizard King Trailer Released

Black Clover has had fans on edge for some time now, and we have its upcoming film to thank. If you did not know, the series first informed fans a movie was in the works several years back, but updates on the project have been few and far between since. Of course, that is why fans were buzzing when reports confirmed an announcement would go live this week, and that promise has been seen through thanks to a new Black Clover trailer.

Yes, you read that right. The first trailer for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is live, and it showcases Asta in full force.

get ready for the exclusive premiere of the anime film Black

Clover: Sword of the Wizard King on March 31, 2023 on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/j1wO7F3TQT — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) October 6, 2022

As you can see above, the first teaser trailer for Black Clover's movie went live earlier today courtesy of Netflix. The clip doesn't give much away but does highlight our main heroes. After all, Asta and Yuno are competing to become the greatest Wizard King, and this movie will certainly test their friendship in battle as always.

Of course, fans will also notice this trailer shares the movie's release date at long last. Black Clover will bring out its first movie on March 31, 2023. The film will stream on Netflix exclusively, and this is obviously a departure for the franchise. Up until now, services like Crunchyroll have laid claim to Black Clover, but Netflix hasn't been high up on that list. But now, it seems the platform is investing in Asta with this exclusive license.

If you are not caught up on Black Clover, you have plenty of time between now and March 2023 to catch up. The entire anime is streaming on services like Crunchyroll right now. And once this movie goes live, you can carry on Asta's adventures through the manga as the series just entered its final act.

What do you think about this first look at Black Clover's movie? Where would you like to see the film take Asta and Yuno? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.