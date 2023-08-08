Black Clover Stage Play Drops First Trailer

Anime Stage Plays are nothing new in Japan, and Black Clover is preparing to join these performances of the past. Set to arrive next month, the stage play is aiming to adapt a number of the earliest storylines that followed Asta in his journey to become the new Wizard King. As Black Clover fans await news on a potential return of the anime adaptation, this stage play might hold fans over following the release of the first film of the franchise, Black Clover: The Sword of The Wizard King, earlier this summer.

At present, Black Clover's manga is continuing the story of the final arc of the series, but the anime adaptation is nowhere to be found. When the television series came to an end in 2021, there were still a number of stories that have yet to hit the small screen, though The Sword of The Wizard King presented some wild action to tide fans over. The first film of the shonen franchise was an original story in the series' history, seeing Asta taking on Wizard Kings of the past that didn't quite have the world's best interests in mind. Nothing has been confirmed regarding Black Clover's anime return, but considering the popularity of the shonen franchise, it seems like a surefire bet that Asta will make a comeback.

Black Clover The Stage: First Trailer

If you haven't been keeping up to date with the upcoming play that will bring Asta, his allies, and his enemies to the stage, the performance has released a breakdown of the actors that will portray the anime characters. Asta will be brought to life by Keisuke Ueda, Yuno will be played by Naoki Takeshi, Noelle will be portrayed by Yusa Komiya, and Mana will be played by Junpei Mitsui to name a few.

