Netflix Shares Interview With Creators of Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King

Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King has become a major movie for Netflix, rising the ranks in Japan for the streaming service. Created as an original story that never appeared in the manga and/or anime adaptation, the first film of the franchise explores Asta fighting against nefarious Wizard Kings from the past. Now, the platform took the opportunity to go behind the scenes and interview a number of creators for bringing back the would-be Wizard King.

Following the success of Black Clover: Sword of The Wizard King, anime fans are waiting on word as to whether the television series will make a return. Animated by Studio Pierrot of Bleach and Naruto fame, the animation house has been tight-lipped regarding the anime's return after the movie's release. With the manga continuing to tell the story of the Final Arc of the Shonen series, there are some major moments and battles that have yet to be brought to the small screen. Releasing its final episode in 2021, Black Clover's anime return would mark a major event in the anime landscape.

Black Clover: Creators of The Wizard King

Netflix shared a nearly fifteen-minute long behind the scenes look at the creation of Black Clover's first movie. Aside from interviewing the animators responsible for Asta's big return, the video also features plenty of character designs and original art for the successful film.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the first feature-length film in the Black Clover franchise, it can currently be streamed on Netflix. Here's how the streaming service describes Asta's original story, "As Asta keeps gaining merit on his way to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who had been feared as evil and sealed away, along with three previous Wizard Kings appear. Having been revived with the Imperial Sword, their goal is to destroy Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs. Previous Wizard Kings!! A fierce battle involving all the magic knights has begun over the Wizard King."

