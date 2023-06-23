Black Clover Announces New Stage Play

Black Clover recently released the first film in the shonen franchise, taking the opportunity to pit Asta and company against resurrected Wizard Kings from the past. Following the Netflix release, fans are now waiting to see if the anime adaptation will return to bring to life the final saga that is playing out in the pages of its manga. Like many other successful anime stories, Asta and his friends are about to receive their own live-action stage play.

The upcoming play is slated to arrive in Japan on September 14th, with performances running until the 18th, with follow-up performances taking place from September 22nd to the 24th. The play will take place first at Theater 1010, with the second line of performances taking place at Kanagawa's Kanagawa Arts Theatre. The cast that has been announced so far includes Keisuke Ueda as Asta, Naoki Takeshi as Yuno, Arisa Komiya as Noelle Silva, Kōsuke Maiguma as Magna Swing, Junpei Mitsui as Luck Voltia, Haruto Sakuraba as Yami Sukehiro, Yuuka Kato as Mimosa Vermillion, Shuji Kikuchi as Klaus Lunettes, Norihide Mantani as Lotus Whomalt, and Shōta Takasaki as Mars.

Black Clover Live

Shueisha has not only released the cast list, but a new poster placing the Black Clover's stars side-by-side. With Keisuke Ueda set to play Asta, the star of the stage play shared their thoughts on the upcoming role, "I'm Keisuke Ueda, and I'll be playing Asta. The heat overflowing from a small body, that human power. He's a very charming character and I'm excited to play him. "Never give up is my magic!" is a line that no one understands that only he keeps chanting in the world of Brachlo. Believe in yourself and move forward. I want to go on a rampage aiming to become the Magic Emperor!"

(Photo: Shueisha)

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the first film in the shonen franchise, here's how Netflix describes Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, "As Asta keeps gaining merit on his way to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who had been feared as evil and sealed away, along with three previous Wizard Kings appear. Having been revived with the Imperial Sword, their goal is to destroy Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs. Previous Wizard Kings!! A fierce battle involving all the magic knights has begun over the Wizard King."

Via Crunchyroll