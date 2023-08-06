New Black Clover Promo Sparks Fears of Manga Hiatus

It is hard to believe Black Clover is nearly 10 years old now. After making its debut in 2015, the hit shonen has churned out an anime of its own along with an original movie. In the back, series creator Yui Tabata is still working hard on Black Clover, and that can be seen with its final act. After a hiatus, Black Clover returned to print with Asta leading the charge on its final act, but now a new promo has fans fearing the worst for the manga.

The whole thing came to light as this week's issue of Shonen Jump came to light. It was there fans did some digging and noticed something strange in the code. Under its tab for current series, users can find a photo featuring Shonen Jump's biggest series including Black Clover, but a hidden image has been added to the website that removes Asta entirely.

Shonen Jump has uploaded 2 new banners to their 'Current Series' site, one shown as displayed, and a second hidden one that removes 'Black Clover' from the line-up.



Nothing is yet known regarding the status of the series in the magazine, so we'll report any upcoming information. pic.twitter.com/h8BVYSAjDa — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) August 6, 2023

At this point, the image without Black Clover is only accessible if you dig through some code, but the image's existence has sparked plenty of fear. After all, Shonen Jump is pretty good about keeping its images updated on its official site. If there is an image waiting in the wings without Black Clover, well – you can see why fans are concerned.

The image could be nothing, of course, but fans are already going wild with speculation. From a longterm hiatus to a complete magazine move, Black Clover could be heading for a big shift. At the moment, readers believe any announcement involving this updated image will hold for a few more weeks. Black Clover just needs to release two more chapters before it can fill a trade volume, but after that, the manga is fair game for any move. But as Black Clover is in its final act, manga fans are on high alert for any news regarding Asta.

If you have not read Black Clover or checked out its anime, you might as well get caught up ASAP. The anime is available to stream everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll. As for its manga, Black Clover can be found on the Shonen Jump app. So for more details, you can read the story's official synopsis below:

"Asta is a young boy who dreams of becoming the greatest mage in the kingdom. Only one problem-he can't use any magic! Luckily for Asta, he receives the incredibly rare five-leaf clover grimoire that gives him the power of anti-magic. Can someone who can't use magic really become the Wizard King? One thing's for sure-Asta will never give up!"

