Black Clover Announces a Double Chapter Release

Black Clover has been quiet since last winter. If you did not realize, creator Yuki Tabata last released an update in December 2023 through Jump Giga. The chapter drop left fans buzzing, so all eyes are on Black Clover as it nears a new comeback. And thanks to a new report, we've learned Black Clover will release not one but two chapters in April 2024.

Yes, you read that right. Black Clover chapters 370 and 371 are on the way. Jump Giga will return on April 30th stateside, and two chapters of Black Clover will be posted.

According to Shueisha's table of contents, Black Clover chapter 370 will contain 21 pages. As for the next chapter, it will be a bit longer with 25 pages. Jump Giga is also giving Black Clover a lead color page, so Asta is ready to tackle their next comeback.

If you are not caught up with Black Clover, the manga's new publication schedule has made it easier to binge. You can find Tabata's manga on the Shonen Jump app. Up until August 2023, Black Clover was released weekly until it moved to Jump Giga which publishes quarterly. To date, 36 volumes of Black Clover have been released, and Tabata is still working through the manga's final act.

Want to know more about Black Clover? No sweat! You can read up on the story's official synopsis below for all the details:

"In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder's magic. Asta's is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent's spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!"

What do you think about this double jeopardy drop coming for Black Clover?