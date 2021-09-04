Black Clover Surprises With a Sudden Love Confession

✖

Black Clover surprised with a sudden love confession in the newest chapter of Yuki Tabata's original manga series! The manga has now reached a new phase of the fights against the devils of the underworld, and Noelle Silva and her brother Nozel were able to clinch the victory against the second of the Dark Triad, Megicula, with the previous chapter of the series. But as the smoke from the fight fades, there are still all kinds of heavy and intense feelings swirling around that got stirred up when it looked like everyone was standing at death's door.

While the majority of these feelings belonged to Noelle as she was able to finally realize how she really felt about Asta (confirming what fans had suspected for a long time), the newest chapter of the series surprised fans when it was revealed that another character was actually holding back some romantic feelings as well. It turns out that after Gaja was brought back from the brink of death, it was all the motivation he needed to confess his feelings for Lolopechka.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 304 of the series revealed that following Megicula's defeat, her curses were removed from Lolopechka's body. Seeing that she was okay, Gaja smiled once before completely collapsing to the ground as he had given up the last of his strength for the final onslaught against the devil. Thankfully he was saved from death by Mimosa (even going so far as plugging up the hole Megicula had plunged into his chest), and this gave Gaja the strength he needed for his confession.

When Lolopechka apologizes to him for doing so much "just" for her sake, Gaja then takes a beat before saying that he loves her. He then says he loves her not as his queen, but as a woman. Before he gets to elaborate on how he feels, he's cut off by Noelle and Lolopechka as the two of their nerves start to go haywire on such a major confession. But it's something fans had started to pick up during the fight.

Seeing that his feelings for Lolopechka goes beyond admiration and into full love, it definitely excites imagining what could be coming down the pipeline for the series next. But what do you think of Gaja's confession to Lolopechka? Hoping some more romances make themselves known? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!