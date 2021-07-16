Black Clover Cliffhanger Puts Gaja's Life at Risk

✖

Black Clover has put Gaja's life at risk with the newest cliffhanger of the series! The fight against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad and the devils of the underworld continues with the newest chapter of Yuki Tabata's original manga series, and things have quickly taken major swerves in both sides of the conflict. Not only has Noelle Silva managed to defeat Vanica Zogratis in the first half of their big rematch, it was soon revealed that the devil within Vanica, Megicula, was the real problem here as the devil soon started taking action quickly after.

The previous chapter made things even worse for Noelle and Gaja as the two of them were struggling to not only fight against Megicula's curse power (which had grown stronger following her partial release in the human world), but Lolopechka's full devil form had been too strong for Gaja. After being struck completely through the chest from the devil Lolopechka's attack in the previous cliffhanger, the newest chapter puts him even closer to death as he uses a final gambit to strike Megicula directly.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 299 of the series picks up right after Gaja had been pierced through the chest, and it's confirmed that it's a fatal looking wound. With his last bit of strength, he uses a special lightning spell meant to temporarily stun Lolopechka so he can break away from her and attack Megicula directly. Converting the very last bit of his life into magic, he wants to make up for the fact he feels like he failed Lolopechka in not only protecting her from harm, but protecting her from harming others as she's always been trying to avoid.

Putting everything he has left into one final attack, he debuts his Ultimate Lightning Magic (a power he had picked up in the two days training with the Elves), Apocalypra Astrauza. Megicula's Decaying World spell can't counteract his Ultimate Magic completely, and it even tears the devil away from Vanica's body. But it's quickly not looking well for Gaja at the end of the chapter either as he's left completely charred after his effort.

Making matters worse, Megicula has not only seemingly survived but maybe even unlocked a more terrifying power as the chapter ends. But what did you think of Gaja's final gambit here? Will he survive to the next Black Clover chapter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!