Black Clover Cliffhanger Gives Lolopechka a Devilish New Form

Black Clover has given Queen Lolopechka a dark and devilish new form with the cliffhanger from its newest chapter. Yuki Tabata's original manga series has continued through its intense second half of battles against the Dark Triad in their home turf of the Spade Kingdom, and the fights are just as intense as one would expect. With the first of the Zogratis siblings officially defeated in a prior chapter, the current focus of the series has seen Noelle Silva and Vanica Zogratis in the midst of their much anticipated rematch as both reveal new sets of powers.

The newest chapter of the series picks up from the previous cliffhanger that revealed that Noelle finally had the upper hand against Vanica for once, and although Lolopechka was put in danger through Vanica's curse magic, Noelle was able to pin down Vanica and almost defeat her for good. But as the chapter came to an end, Megicula was fully unleashed and this resulted in a devilish new form for Lolopechka as she's completely unrecognizable.

Chapter 297 of the series officially crowns Noelle as the winner of this major rematch against Vanica thanks to the power of her new form, but it's unfortunately far from the end of the fight. As it's soon revealed, Megicula completely took over Vanica's body and started to unleash her true form. She's still attached to Vanica, and needs this host body, but also reveals that when Vanica and Lolopechka die, she'll be completely freed of this.

We had already seen a dark version of Lolopechka as she had been made to fight against Noelle and Gaja as Megicula's curse had completely taken over her body, but this cliffhanger takes it to a new level. With Megicula's full form now starting to make itself known, Lolopechka's body underwent a change as part of a twisted game Megicula now wants to play with Noelle. Wanting to play with the humans one more time before killing them, she morphs Lolopechka into this devilish new form to force them all to fight and kill one another.

As the chapter comes to an end, it's a pretty hopeless situation for Noelle and Gaja, but we've seen how Black Clover's fighters have pushed through these exact types of situations. But what do you think of this cliffhanger? How do you feel about Lolopechka's forced devil transformation? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!