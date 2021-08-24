Black Clover Finally Gives Noelle a Major Victory

✖

Black Clover finally gave Noelle Silva a major victory with the newest chapter of Yuki Tabata's original manga series! The Spade Kingdom Raid arc continues with the recent string of chapters as the fight between Noelle and Megicula had reached an intense new phase. But while Noelle had been at the center of a few fights throughout the series thus far, her dealing the final blow of an actual battle is something very rare to the series as a whole. That means that with the end of the fight against Megicula in the newest chapter, the series has crossed another big milestone.

The previous chapter of the series saw Noelle saved at the last minute by her brother Nozel, and the newest chapter of the series picked up from that point as the two of them worked together to hammer down the rest of Megicula's body to open her up enough to deal a final blow. That means that with the newest chapter of the series, Megicula has officially been defeated and Noelle was the one to claim the victory at the end of it all.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 303 of the series picks up right after Nozel manages to save Noelle at the last minute from Megicula's curses, and he's been training for this day as he's been vowing revenge against the devil ever since it killed he and Noelle's mother long ago. With his magic hitting Megicula hard and fast enough to break down her body faster than her curse magic could heal it, this eventually left her heart open to attack. Megicula was confident that Nozel couldn't destroy the heart, but that wasn't his plan.

Instead, it was revealed that Noelle has holding back the final bit of her Spirit Dive power to strike Megicula's heart straight through with her sword. Declaring that the humans who refused to give up had defeated her, Noelle struck Megicula's heart and officially brought an end to the fight against the devil. This led to a rather touching moment between Noelle, Nozel, and their mother, and more importantly, allowed Noelle to get a key victory in an unexpected way.

This is the second of the Dark Triad's devils now defeated, and this means we'll soon see the final of the three devils, Zenon Zogratis and his partner and the fight against Yuno next.